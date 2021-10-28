Letter To The Editor: Elections Have Consequences

Last May, the voters of Sullivan’s Island came out in record numbers and voted overwhelmingly to confirm what everyone who lives here already knew. We love our Maritime Forest and treasure the solace, awe and protection it provides. Everyone who ran for office in support of the forest won by a landslide and those who supported the deforestation of our island lost by a landslide. The outcome and message could not have been made any clearer. Protect and preserve this gift from God and nature for all of us and for future generations. Today, our new Town Council simply did what it was elected to do in hiring counsel to see what can be done to undo the damage.

I hope this sends a message to all of us who live in the Lowcountry. You don’t have to accept overdevelopment, greed and the loss of our green spaces as our destiny. Our children and grandchildren will thank us.

Larry Kobrovsky,

Sullivan’s Island