Letter To The Editor: Economic Comparison

I think an interesting story would be a comparison between the $3.6 million being spent on the Isle of Palms Marina repairs and the $5.5 million upgrade that was opposed in the last referendum. I also wondered what made “The Silent Majority” editorial worthy of five times the 300-word limit. No empirical evidence of any of the statements offered, mostly a regurgitation of the Op-Ed from 2012. The majority is indeed silent, but not necessarily having the same political view. From News 5: So, what does $5.5 million buy? New pedestrian access that includes: • Dedicated pedestrian sidewalks on both the 41st Avenue side of the property and along the Dewees Marina property line to allow for safe pedestrian access to/from the marina • Waterfront promenade around the marina site • Clearly designated pedestrian paths throughout the facility, including parking and boat ramp areas • Plaza around the marina store

to facilitate pedestrian drop off and pick up o Bicycle racks at key points around the facility, including the marina store and the community dock • A dedicated community dock that includes ADA-accessible kayak/SUP launching facilities with vehicular loading/ unloading area • 1,266 linear feet of revitalized wet slip dockage space • Reconfigured dock utilization to create more resident dock space • 15 jet docks that can accommodate vessels up to 22 feet long • 137 feet of dedicated fuel dock • 216 linear feet of dedicated boat ramp staging docks • A relocated and re-designed Intracoastal dock • Fully ADA compliant access throughout the wet slip facility • 150 clearly designated car parking spaces • 44 clearly designated golf cart parking spaces (up from approximately 10 currently) • 57 clearly designated truck/ trailer boat ramp parking spaces, of which 26 are oversized spaces capable of accommodating larger rigs (up from 44) • 11 dedicated boat/trailer storage spaces • 9 flexible parking spaces that may be used for vehicular parking or boat/trailer storage • Increased handicapped parking throughout the site as well, compliant with current codes/ guidelines

• Landscaping beautification • Asphalt driveways, instead of gravel • Previous parking area This content is provided for informational purposes only. David Adoff, Isle of Palms