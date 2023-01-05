Letter To The Editor: Double Vision – Law Enforcement Neighborhood Support Isle Of Palms Police Banquet And Sweetgrass Inn

After hearing LENS held a banquet for the IOP police at the Sweetgrass Inn, the clarity of this situation illustrates our community is being administered and promoted by individuals who have double vision. To hold this event at this location, which egregiously violates the IOP noise ordinance on a daily basis and is not enforced by the IOP police, is unacceptable. We believe this further demonstrates a major disconnect between LENS and the Exchange Club’s web of many organizations. Who is accountable?

We, and a number of others, have a long history of being exposed to the Sweetgrass Inn’s noise violations, which have evolved into a nuisance. Frankly, we have more print than you have pages regarding our experiences. However, below is an email dated Sept. 28, 2022, to Mr. Cornett (police chief), Mrs. Fragoso (city administrator) and City Council members, that we are compelled to share with the community.

From: awclouse@yahoo.com (awclouse@yahoo.com) To: kcornett@iop.net; ppounds@iop. net; bhahn@iop.net; desireef@iop.net; jan.anderson@iop.net; rstreetman@ iop.net; kmiars@iop.net; spierce@iop. net; jbogosian@iop.net; jward@iop. net; kpopson@iop.net Date: Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, 07:12 PM EDT

Kevin, per your direction, I called the IOP police regarding the noise (loud music) at the Sweetgrass Inn at 3:31 p.m. today. The dispatcher asked if an event was going on. What does “an event” have to do with our rights being violated as a result of an egregious neighbor, who, at this point, acts as if they are above the law? Actually, I guess they are above the law when you read 9-2-5(c). Does an event give the Sweetgrass Inn a get out of jail card? I complied with your direction, requesting an officer come to our residence to hear what we hear. Subsequently, at 3:39 p.m., I received a call. The dispatcher was having difficulty finding us. I walked her through the location process; she seemed to be able to find us on her system. I wait. I wait. As of this writing; no police officer has visited our residence, per your direction. MIA! Kevin, I am the first to tell you, having to use your resources to record a violation, which at this point, no one has had any interest in enforcing, is not the highest and best use of the department’s time. Frankly, it is an embarrassment to the entire system – including us. I understand, and have been told, when the Sweetgrass Inn has an event, on duty IOP policemen (one to three) are hired to monitor said events. Now, I am the first to say, I admire and support policemen on a “side hustle” to make more money. I did a number of “side hustles” myself. Unfortunately, for the policeman in this situation, do we/they have a conflict of interest? How does a policeman serve two masters in this situation?

One minute they are overseeing an event for Sweetgrass, making sure the drunks stay civil.

Next day, they are on a call to tell Sweetgrass to turn down the music (because Clouses called and complained). Fact: Up to this point, in calling the police, we have never seen the volume decrease as a result of our call. Even at 11:45 p.m. Clouses are not at all casting aspersions against our policemen – just asking the hard questions. We encourage all our Council members to ask the hard questions. Very healthy. Is there a conflict of interest? Please tell us how this is balanced. In our 20 plus calls, how many citations have been issued? We believe the simple solution is to notify the Sweetgrass Inn they are no longer allowed to broadcast amplified music during the daytime, per 9-2-5(c). I would add this ordinance was in force before the Wild Dunes LLC applied for permits to build the Sweetgrass Inn. This would eliminate any speculation regarding “conflicts of interest” by our officers (during daytime). We would not have to use your resources during the daytime, allowing your department to focus on more important issues. Nighttime is another issue all together, regarding all of the above. It is 7:12 p.m. Frustrated!

Al and Roxie

On Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, 11:41:01 AM EDT, Kevin Cornett wrote:

Mr. Clouse,

I am following up with you in reference to your comments at the City Council Meeting this month. I would encourage you to continue to call law enforcement for noise complaints. Please understand that there is nothing in our ordinances that addresses the decibel levels that are a violation of the city ordinance. It is completely subjective. For that reason, I encourage you to have the responding police department personnel hear the level of noise from your perspective. If the concern is on the porch or inside, maybe they can hear it from that location. Even then, remember this is subjective and that does not necessarily mean that they are going to take the action that you want. We will continue to respond when you call about the noise concerns.

Respectfully,

Kevin Cornett, Chief of Police Isle of Palms Police Department

Al and Roxie Clouse,

Isle of Palms