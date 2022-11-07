Letter To The Editor: Don’t Shrink Council

As someone who recently served four years on Isle of Palms City Council and in the past reported on governing bodies as a journalist, I strongly encourage fellow IOP residents to vote “No” to shrinking the council’s size. I have not seen a clear or compelling case for reducing the number of IOP council seats from nine to seven, and instead believe that the council’s current size encourages a valuable level of engagement by Isle of Palms citizens in the democratic process and, overall, helps the city get work done effectively. In recent elections, we have seen full slates of candidates running for council. During the 2017 election, when I ran for office, we had nearly a dozen candidates competing for four council seats, and two more candidates running for mayor. Once in office, I appreciated the perspective, talents and expertise of each of my fellow council members, whether or not I agreed with them on an issue. Everyone brought something to the table. For decades, our city has had a “strong council” form of government, rather than a government with power weighted more heavily in the hands of the mayor or a city manager. That means Isle of Palms City Council members are collectively responsible for leading and charting the city’s direction on a multitude of critical issues.

Reducing the number of council seats won’t mean less government. It will mean less representation. It will mean fewer opportunities for citizens to connect and interact with an elected official. And it will mean fewer ideas, insights, and hard questions.

Susan Hill Smith

Isle of Palms