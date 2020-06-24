Letter To The Editor: Donahue

Dear Editor,

Floating teachers and other alternatives to school opening is being discussed by the so-called experts! Certainly a “mind-set shift” is called for by July 24, the final date to decide what to do!

The mind-set shift that needs to be done is not to impose all the various alternatives as are being discussed ad nauseum, but just open the schools like normal.

We have become a nation of worrywarts and risk avoidance ninnies that are afraid to return to what’s normal. Start with the schools. Any parent in disagreement can home school or find their own new normal, whatever that might be!

Dennis J. Donahue Jr.

Isle of Palms