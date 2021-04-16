Letter To The Editor: Doers

Chauncey Clark has spent a lifetime volunteering for public service and put his life on the line to defend our way of life. I put my faith in people who are “doers” and Chauncey Clark is a doer. Whether it was helping to save our beloved Sullivan’s Island Elementary School by the sea, managing the building of the Town Hall claim free, or compromising to settle a long drawn out lawsuit, he helped see these things to their prudent conclusions making it possible

to move forward instead of stagnating in disagreement. Chauncey has chosen not to engage in all the mud slinging we have heard from other candidates. His choice is to bring us together by laying out a vibrant vision for the future, and not be consumed with the past by spouting tired and meaningless rhetoric. His vision includes a much needed storm water management department, tidal surge flood planning, and improved infrastructure. As a resident of the back side of the island, I could not be more grateful that someone is finally paying attention to what is happening in regard to flooding back here. Mr. O’Neal seeks to divide because he has no plan.

He has no ideas. His idea of a vibrant future is to bicker and keep us divided. Chauncey Clark sees a different Sullivan’s Island.

One where we talk as neighbors, plan our future together, and build a sense of community we can all be proud of.

Lauren Lewis

Sullivan’s Island