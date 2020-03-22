Letter To The Editor: Councilmember Sarah Church

By Sarah Church for Island Eye News

Dear Island Residents,

Of course it would have been preferred to do checkpoints at the entry to the island. I would like to explain the very quick series of events that occurred that led to where we are now. You may have already heard this information, so I apologize if this is redundant.

We held an emergency meeting mostly to discuss suspension of collection of hospitality tax from the restaurants so they could have some much-needed cash flow relief to help them through these difficult days ahead. At that time, Council Member Hammond and I pushed for some sort of beach/island closure to get a handle on the overwhelming crowds gathering. There was no appetite for this by the rest of Council. At the same time, Folly and IOP voted to restrict island access to residents only. We only heard this news after our meeting adjourned.

Upon hearing the news, the mayor called for a second emergency meeting to discuss restricting island/beach access. We were told by our police and fire chiefs that they did not have the means to adequately run a checkpoint. They did not know how it worked with the long list of exceptions of who would be allowed onto the island. How would they verify employees, deliveries, Uber drivers, guests, etc? Would every business provide a list?

They felt this was not within their ability. What would stop any person from saying they worked on the island and how could they verify? In addition, our town attorney told us this was not a legally viable option. We knew with IOP and Folly closures, SI would be inundated with thousands of beachgoers if we did not do something quickly. Our staff felt ill-equipped to run checkpoints.

Our choices at that point:

Do nothing and be overrun with people. Total beach closure. Insist our staff run checkpoints even though they were telling us they did not know how to do it or feel they legally could. Close the beach for hours that people typically congregate in big groups.

We knew a partial beach closure wasn’t a perfect solution. It was a quick fix to an impossible situation. None of us has ever been in a world health pandemic, and we are certainly learning as we go. Information we are receiving is that we absolutely must prevent the groups from gathering. We had hoped people would do this voluntarily, but, sadly this has not been the case. We hoped SI residents would understand this is a dire situation we are in and grant us a little understanding as we sort through how to manage it.

My biggest concern is actually not the activities on the beach itself. The people that go to the beach in big groups are being careless and selfish, to be sure. My concern is now, and has always been, for our residents to have the ability to navigate through the neighborhood free from crowds of people. I want my elderly neighbor to be able to walk her dogs without having to worry about being able to distance herself from swarms of people. It’s a right that most people enjoy in Mt. Pleasant, but we do not enjoy during warm days.

So where do we go from here? I am only willing to shift to a checkpoint mode of operation if our town staff feels they can manage it. Our job as Council members is not only to serve the residents but also to be sure that the staff is provided with the tools they need to do their job. We will see if our police and fire chiefs can coordinate with IOP to understand the logistics and procedures and go from there. In this trying time, we ask that our residents have a little patience. This is a time we are all having to make sacrifices. We are doing the best we can with a terrible situation none of us foresaw.

Regards,

Councilmember Sarah Church