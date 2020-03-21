Letter To The Editor: Councilman Greg Hammond

By Greg Hammond for Island Eye News

Colleagues,

We were all voted into council by the residents of our island to serve the residents of this island. Somewhere along the way, some of us got sidetracked with trying to do what is best for the greater good of the broader Charleston community. And we ended up in the mess we are in today. Our residents feel we don’t have their backs. Our neighboring islands have closed down access to the island, allowing their residents to move freely about the island and enjoy its natural resources and beauty in these trying times. We, on the other hand, left our island open and closed our resources to all. If our restaurants are closed, and the beach is closed, what business do non-residents have in coming to the island?

We have to have a much larger police presence vs. a single check point. Closing access to the island is more logical in all respects.

We need to immediately hold another emergency meeting and pass an emergency ordinance substantially the same as Isle of Palms, that replaces and supersedes the existing emergency ordinance in all ways.

I’ll say it, and I believe it – OUR RESIDENTS COME FIRST! Its who elected us, and who we are supposed to serve. And with our decisions on Friday, by trying to best serve the greater community we have lost the trust of our town.

This must be remedied ASAP.