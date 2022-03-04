Letter To The Editor: Contagiously Kind

The Law Enforcement Neighborhood Support (LENS) Program’s embrace is contagiously kind in preparing to support the Isle of Palms Police Department (IOPPD) and the community. They’ll give back by supporting initiatives that focus on island families, quests and those in need in exclusive partnership with the IOPPD. By modest acts of tangible support, through these volunteers, this will have a powerful domino effect for years to come within our island community. Through the Isle of Palms Exchange Club (IOPEC) I believe this will create tangible positive change, and that’s why I’m excited that LENS has adopted “Contagiously Kind,” to support meritorious needs within the city and to help ensure a positive environment for our citizens and visitors alike. By treating one another with respect and compassion, we will solidify real results. Kindness is the best way to tackle a problem because it lowers defenses, increases emotional warmth and empathy, and above all else, it helps create a sense of community.

I’m certain the LENS program through the IOPEC’s long history of community support will help us ensure an improved sense of community and one in which visitors will notice improvements of our nationally recognized family friendly island.

Phillip Pounds

Isle of Palms