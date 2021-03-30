Letter To The Editor: Can We Please Move Forward Now?

Thoughtful action, finally! Thanks to those members of SI Town Council who voted on March 16 to move forward with the mediated settlement work plan. The danger of renewed, protracted legal wrangling, at substantial cost to the Town, was averted. Let’s hope for continued progress on making the Island more resilient and improving important quality-of-life issues.

Sadly, almost all the public comment at the Council meeting was off-point and highly emotional. Predictions of ecological disaster alternated with bitter complaints that “the process” was moving too fast (it’s taken decades already).

Come on, folks, Sullivan’s Island faces plenty of real problems now! Is it too much to ask that we all begin to prepare for the future?

Ian Devine

Sullivan’s Island