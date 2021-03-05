Letter To The Editor: Bridge Stripping

This re-striping of the bridge is ludicrous. We have tried for years to get SCDOT’s approval for pedestrian crossovers along Palm to no avail.

Now, within 30 days, you notify the city of SCDOT’s intentions of changing the lanes and are starting a project with no factual basis, no history of accidents, or based on any studies.

I will seek council’s approval along with legal advice to write a letter to hold SCDOT accountable for any pedestrian, cyclist, or automobile accidents attributed to this. I will also include any delays for an emergency response on the island due to EMS not being able to respond quickly enough because the emergency lane is being reduced from 10 feet to 4 feet.

When someone has a heart attack, a stroke or drowning victim barely alive, every second counts as to living or dying. Why SCDOT couldn’t have just pushed the pedestrian and cyclist lane to the one side and kept the two lanes of traffic split by the emergency lane.

We all agree on a safe pedestrian and cyclist lane, in fact, we used our TST monies last year to create a safe sidewalk exit coming down onto the island, where one never existed. Before, the pedestrian and cyclist lanes merged into traffic lanes. We knew that was an accident waiting to happen.

This current action reeks of political pressure created by a social media group put on statewide elected officials at the detriment of our safety. I know that you and the Secretary are just doing your jobs and are instructed by the SCDOT commission, and it’s chairman but I am ashamed by the way it has been handled and pushed through so quickly.

The plans were only presented to our public safety committee a week ago. Never asking for feedback. This action is so wrong.

Shame on SCDOT. Hopefully you will stop to rethink this plan before someone gets hurt or worse.

Jimmy Carroll,

Isle of Palms