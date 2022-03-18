Letter To The Editor: Blindspot

The side-by-side articles, “Trash removed from SI beachfront” and “SI retains legal counsel for Maritime Forest settlement,” (The Island Eye News, Feb. 25) highlighted a blindspot of the current SI Town Council. The beach clean-up story noted the large amount of garbage on our beaches. The Maritime Forest piece reported that SI Town Council is spending taxpayer dollars to overturn a legal settlement that ended years of costly litigation.

The common ground between the two articles reveals what SI Town Council doesn’t see.

Most of the Maritime Forest is not some pristine, edenic wilderness. No, a great deal of it is actually an impenetrable thicket of dead trees, strangling vines and other invasive plants, bounded by standing water ideal for breeding disease-carrying mosquitoes. And it is loaded with garbage – plastic bottles, aluminum cans, cast-off beach apparel, even used diapers!

We are fortunate to have so many green-bag volunteers who work hard to keep the beach clean. Sadly, SI Town Council continues to shrink its duty to manage the accreted land actively and responsibly.

Instead, it spends limited tax dollars to continue expensive litigation – thereby enriching Upstate lawyers – while likely taking money away from needed SI projects.

Ian Devine,

Sullivan’s Island