Letter To The Editor: Be Patient And Polite

It is disheartening to read of disgruntled Mount Pleasant, daytripping beach-goers accusing local barrier island communities of being mean-spirited in consequence of recently enacted COVID-related public parking and beach use emergency ordinances. The complaints are not justified.

The ordinances were promulgated in good faith to help protect the public’s health and welfare. Most notably, and it needs to be amplified: Even as temporarily restricted in light of the COVID pandemic, Isle of Palms still provides eight times the space required by law for beach access and over four times the space required for beach parking per the state’s beach management plan.

Sullivan’s Island and Folly Beach likewise do far more than they are obligated to do.

The island governances did not idly sit by while the coronavirus pandemic raged. That would have been a dereliction of duty, thereby subjecting the communities to legitimate criticism. The island Councils opted to be proactive in the public’s collective best interest, with the reservation that, regrettably, not everyone could be accommodated and some would suffer more than others – at least for a limited time.

While islanders truly sympathize with the frustrations and underlying fears expressed, we would ask that our valued neighbors at least consider reciprocating, being patient and above all thoughtful and polite. It is wise on multiple levels to do so – even if it costs us more than a bit of inconvenience. As a plea to focus on the positive, without regard to parking issues, it is worth repeating Isle of Palms Mayor Jimmy Carroll’s assurance that there is ample room for safe, social distancing on the beaches if the public is willing to make the effort.

It is also significant that IOP and Sullivan’s Island have been pleading for years that CARTA consider providing bus service to help alleviate beach traffic and parking issues, as well as to provide a compassionate and reasonable means for off-island families, especially the less fortunate, to visit.

Finally, it is important for the public to recall that years ago, the Lowcountry was afforded the opportunity and urged by two local representatives to purchase and then make available the northern end of IOP as a stunningly beautiful park that would have accommodated beach parking for the public and much more. Such a proposal would have been particularly advantageous to Mount Pleasant. IOP

generously agreed, despite the obvious negative financial consequences for island taxpayers. The off-island powers-that-be refused.

My conclusions at this juncture are: While reasonable minds may differ on how to collectively achieve mutually advantageous goals, those who criticize island communities would be well served to first become fully educated as to the pertinent facts and law, especially before inappropriately and randomly accusing others of misconduct; we all feel a profound sense of loss, in particular for those who have a limited ability to enjoy that with which we have been blessed; the current, unprecedented stressors have many people almost illogically on edge, but we need to remind ourselves to be patient and politely reason together; and islanders sincerely hope and pray that we and our neighbors can return to a more “normal” soon. In the meantime, we must remain vigilant as an order of first priority.

Doug Truslow, Isle of Palms