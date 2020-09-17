Letter To The Editor: Balance And Fairness Are Necessary

Dear Sullivan’s Island Town Council and public servants,

I’m an avid reader of The Island Eye News and was encouraged recently by several Town Council members to share my story/perspective around the complex subject of the accreted land. I recently sent this correspondence to the entire Council and all public servants whom I know personally – not in an effort to plead one side or the other, but rather to plead for both sides, for compromise, for softening.

Surely my story is not special nor is my perspective unique, but I wonder if perhaps it might just help people think a little differently? I just love Sullivan’s Island and really am saddened by the sourness over a subject that could seemingly be resolved. You catch more bees with honey than with vinegar, after all!

Keep up the great work! My boys tear through this paper the moment it arrives!

Please accept my apology for being both unaware and tardy in sending my remarks and sharing my sentiments regarding the matter of Sullivan’s Island accreted land. I neither request nor expect a response, and I fully appreciate my letter may not be considered nor entered into the record. Still, I felt nonetheless compelled to share.

Allow me to introduce myself as a semi-raised Sullivan’s island – not-so-young-anymore – lady. My name is Meg McGillicuddy, and my parents, Dr. John E. and Bridget (Cantwell) McGillicuddy have owned our home on Marshall Boulevard for over 40 years. My grandparents, William (Bubba) and Kathleen Cantwell (former mayor and Town Council member), were among the first families to quite literally “settle” Sullivan’s in the early 1950s. I was blessed enough to be raised on the island every summer since 1973 and have spent nearly every one of my 47 summers enjoying the peaceful, one-of-akind glory that is “the island.” In fact, my first job was working for Bill Dunleavy the summer he opened in 1992.

First, I commend the incredible work done by this Council and those who have preceded you over the past several decades.

Particularly during this time of COVID-19, the Town Council,together with peace officers and other public servants, have done an incredible job maintaining the health and safety of residents and visitors alike. I can only imagine how challenging a job – to balance safety, laws, opinions and assumptions. Pleasing everyone is an impossible task – but seeking to do your best and thoughtfully consider the balance should always be the goal. Indeed, I saw that very balance and thoughtfulness in action just a week ago when a beach patrol officer noticed a pregnant woman sitting uncomfortably on the sand. She approached the couple, chatted for a few minutes and then I noticed the spouse exiting the beach – only to return moments later with a chair for his partner.

Precisely the balance, kindness and “meet-in-the-middle” approach that really defines a community.

Next, I would like to share what I believe makes Sullivan’s among the most unique places to live in all of the South. It’s the island’s personality. Yes, Sullivan’s Island has a personality – an eclectic, artsy, elegant, bohemian, sophisticated, laid-back and respectful personality. From her humble beginnings, where my grandfather’s store was the only place to socially gather, to her trendsetting appeal that has attracted visitors from far and wide – Sullivan’s has always been welcoming and unpretentious. She’s changed, no doubt, but she’s aged beautifully – with leadership and residents who seem to respect her past and appreciate her future. I truly believe the island both equally feels her roots and extends her branches – in an effort to maintain the very personality traits we have all come to love about her.

Finally, as the island’s inhabitants have changed over the past half-century, so too has the land – marred by global warming and, of course, Hugo. And yet Sullivan’s is resilient, with residents taking great care of the beaches, the sea life, the history and the parks. The list is endless and impressive. And yes, the accreted land should be part of that special attention and care. The maritime forests are spectacular, balancing and providing two wonderful things: beauty and protection. And yet a promise has been broken. After the devastation of Hugo, many homeowners, including my parents, were simply struggling to rebuild and trusted in the town leadership to have their best interest in mind and believed the town when it was promised that forests, accreted land and so forth would be maintained. Our home, once destroyed and exposed, is now enveloped and darkened by the failure of simple and reasonable maintenance. Our 50-year old sandy path to the beach is impassable with poison ivy and knee-deep standing water.

The snakes inhabiting trees over 40 feet high can be counted on any given afternoon. What was once an incredible view and a bright path warmed by the sun and teeming with beautiful sea oats and myrtles is now a marsh of trash trees and ugliness antithetical with Sullivan’s.

Should we permit unreasonable tree removal? Certainly not. Should we remove trees merely to satisfy the desire for an unfettered view? No. Should we alter the landscape to disrupt natural and reasonable protection? I don’t believe so. In the spirit and personality of Sullivan’s, we should be seeking her balance – her roots and her branches. Is a compromise so hard? Is thoughtful balance and consideration too difficult? As your officer provided grace to a pregnant sunbather, should we not also provide grace to one another? This matter need not be right or wrong; all or nothing; black or white. This matter, in fact, is just like the island herself – a little messy sometimes, occasionally a little too pristine but ultimately the perfect mix. As a front beach homeowner with a now fully-obstructed view, increasingly high taxes, exorbitant insurance and a diminished home value as a direct result of unmanaged maritime growth, even I would not support the reckless removal of trees. But balance? Yes – that’s called fairness.

A few of the most unsightly trees? Trimming limit to a reasonable 20 feet perhaps?

Yes, I think that’s called a compromise.

My grandfather Bubba always said of Sullivan’s, “She’s speaking if you stop to listen – but you have to choose to hear her.”

Thank you for taking the time to read my message. I am so proud of my part-time home, and I thank you profusely for your service to a place we all cherish so dearly.

Meg McGillicuddy Roberts

Ann Arbor, Michigan