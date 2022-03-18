Letter To The Editor: Acknowledgment

Thank you for your article acknowledging the removal of nearly 200 pounds of trash from the Sullivan’s Island beachfront, but I wanted to point out a significant and very upsetting omission from your article. If you sift through the archives of The Island Eye News, you’ll find Mimi Wood’s profile of Jody Young and Jeff Parish in “Keeping It Clean,” from June 19, 2019. Anyone who walks on the beach each day or follows Jeff and his dog Elvis on Instagram (@Elvis_saves_ sullivans), knows who has made the biggest impact on the cleanliness of our beach. Every day of the year, except for when he had knee surgery, Jeff is out there with his green bag and straw hat, picking up other people’s trash.

He does this with joyous enthusiasm. To quote your own article from two and a half years ago: “On New Year’s Day, 2017 he began picking up trash in earnest, and has been at it just about every day ever since, estimating conservatively that he’s collected over 9,000 pounds of trash. Tons of trash, literally; 4.5 to be exact.” Jeff has inspired over 400 people to carry his signature green bags and pick up everything from cigarette butts to dirty diapers and other trash that’s indescribable. Just imagine the tens of thousands of pounds picked up by this team as of February 2022.

Please acknowledge the countless people, from Sullivan’s and surrounding areas, who come here as unflagging stewards of our environment. Let more of your readers know we welcome their participation, too.

Elizabeth Boyle,

Sullivan’s Island