Letter To The Editor: Accreted Land Chart

My recent Opinion-Editorial, in the Feb. 12. 2021, issue of the Island Eye News, was accompanied by a chart that was inadvertently omitted when the article was published. The complete article, with the chart, is now available in the Island Eye News online edition and on Facebook.

The article, Lawsuit settlement for management of the Accreted Land: Light Touch or Recipe for Deforestation, refers throughout to a chart that the reader is to use, together with a tape measure, to evaluate for themselves which trees will remain or be cut in the Accreted Land according to the lawsuit settlement.

This chart presents, in a concise and accessible format, the terms of the settlement regarding cutting of myrtles and trees according to tree species, size and location. I encourage readers to re-read the article while referring to the chart. Then take the chart and a tape measure and walk the beach paths to see for yourselves the impact of this settlement.

I also want to correct two errors (due to my proofreading failures) in the article itself: The upcoming Town election is May 4, not May 5; and all trees in the Accreted Land may be pruned, except in Zone 1.

Susan Middaugh,

Sullivan’s Island