Letter To The Editor: A Good Man

I have known Chauncey Clark my entire life, or more accurately, he has known me since my family moved down the street from the Clarks when I was 6 months old in 1977. Since that time, my parents have become lifelong friends with Cheryl and Chauncey. Am I biased? Of course. But biased doesn’t make me wrong when it comes to the character of a man I have known for 44 years. I grew up with Chauncey’s kids. I spent time in high school and college with both of them, and I know them today as friends who live in the Charleston area. There is no better testament to Chauncey as a person than the family he and Cheryl raised. Great people who learned the right priorities from their folks. My grandfather was sent home from Holland in 1944, with a purple heart and wounds from a Nazi mortar after parachuting with the 101st Airborne a few months after D-Day. From a young age, I learned that the highest category of respect in this Country is reserved exclusively for our Combat Veterans. Chauncey was a helicopter pilot in Vietnam. A helicopter pilot. In Vietnam. I cannot even imagine the experience of piloting infantry squads into and out of enemy territory under fire. With such a dangerous job, it is no wonder many of Chauncey’s friends in his pilot training class never made it home. For Chauncey and others who did fortunately make it home, I would imagine that experience marked one of the most important segments of their lives in terms of developing their skills as leaders and decision-makers. And keeping things in proper perspective. I admittedly do not know much about Sullivan’s Island politics. What I do know is what makes an effective leader. A good person. A strong character. A good decisionmaker. I have been around Charleston and the State of South Carolina long enough to know we have a hit or miss history in the category of electing leaders of high character. I know that Chauncey can’t be bought with appeals to ego, power, or popularity in the eyes of special interests as political winds shift so often. His desire to lead stems from life experience and a belief that he can help people. His decision-making will focus on what he believes is right over what might benefit him personally.

I know Chauncey.

Ryan Knapp

Sullivan’s Island