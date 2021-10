Do you have a question you would like to ask the candidates in the upcoming Isle of Palms election? The candidates, three for mayor and eight for the City Council, will be participating in a virtual forum sponsored by the League of Women Voters and The Island Eye News on Tuesday, Oct. 12, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Please email your questions as soon as possible to ieneditor@luckydognews.com.