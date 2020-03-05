Let’s Make A Deal

By Holly Fisher for The Island Eye News

A new organization aims to spotlight the fast-growing Charleston region as an attractive and robust market for closing business deals. Charleston Deal Alliance will connect dealmakers so they can compare notes, make new contacts and identify new business opportunities.

Charleston Deal Alliance membership is open to individuals and companies in accounting, legal, banking, consulting, recruiting, technology, valuation and wealth management. With a robust member database, discounts to exclusive events and access to content and information, members will be able to grow their network and increase their profitability.

Andy Brusman, chairman of Charleston Deal Alliance and CEO of investment bank Charles Towne Holdings LLC, said he realized Charleston has been experiencing tremendous growth and has attracted a large number of deal professionals. Yet, until now, there wasn’t a single place where those in the dealmaking community could meet and share resources and information.

“Charleston is emerging as a financial hub, which means we need to highlight the incredible deal talent that resides here in the Charleston region,” Brusman said. “We are excited to bring all of this under Charleston Deal Alliance and host several events in 2020.”

In addition to Brusman, 11 others have joined as founding members: Alex Chalmers, Material Capital Partners; Bobby Creech, WebsterRogers LLP; Herbert Drayton, Vertical Holdings; Mike Graney, Charleston Regional Development Alliance; Bob Kosian, Capital Solutions Group; Todd Kuhl, Sherman Capital Markets; Mark Lattanzio, Truist; Ron Owens, Evening Post Industries; Stevan Rainero, Intermont Group; Dave Slenzak, Broadtree Partners; and Geiza Vargas, Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP.

Not only are members excited to make connections locally, they are eager for those outside the Charleston region to see what a vibrant community this is.

“We want Charleston mentioned along with cities like Charlotte, Nashville and Richmond as places to do deals and find investment opportunities,” Brusman said. “We believe an organization like Charleston Deal Alliance will bring attention to our community and the many business opportunities that exist in our local market.”

Charleston Deal Alliance has worked closely with the Charleston Regional Development Alliance to establish this new organization. CRDA signed as the initial sponsor, providing the necessary seed money to launch the organization and showcase the deals being done in Charleston.

“The Charleston Regional Development Alliance’s mission is to build longterm economic prosperity by attracting the world’s best companies, talent and entrepreneurs. Providing connections to financing opportunities and to service providers with the expertise to put deals together furthers that goal, which is why CRDA supports the Charleston Deal Alliance,” said Vice President of Global Business Development Mike Graney. “The amount and diversity of deal professionals in Charleston may not be widely known yet, but it’s about to be.”

To learn more about the Charleston Deal Alliance, visit charlestondealalliance.com.