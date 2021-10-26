Lawsuit Involving Sullivan’s Island Police Chief, Town Lingers On

By Brian Sherman for The Island Eye News

Chris Griffin

Sullivan’s Island officials aren’t commenting on a lawsuit filed against the town and Police Chief Chris Griffin that accuses the chief of sending sexually explicit text messages to two women at a South Carolina Police Chiefs Association annual Leadership Conference in Myrtle Beach in November 2019. “We don’t have anything to say about that. We learned about it when the town administrator was contacted by somebody in the media,” said Sullivan’s Island Mayor Pat O’Neil.

Neither Griffin nor Clay Hopkins, the attorney representing Emily Lide Ward and Latane Gooding, returned multiple phone calls from The Island Eye News. According to the lawsuit, filed Oct. 6 in the Court of Common Pleas for the Ninth Judicial Circuit, Ward and Gooding were working at the conference on Nov. 10, 2019. Griffin asked them what they were looking at online, and, when they showed him, he told them if they “liked that stuff,” he would send them similar images. The lawsuit alleges that he texted them nearly 20 “unanswered and unprompted” messages, all of them “sexually explicit, racist, demeaning and inappropriate.” The town of Sullivan’s Island apparently was included as a defendant because it took no action against Griffin. The lawsuit claims that the town investigated the complaints against Griffin but “took no remedial or disciplinary action against defendant Griffin whatsoever.” The lawsuit also points out that the town of Sullivan’s Island “was aware, or should have been aware, through plaintiffs’ complaints, news publicity and investigation of defendant Griffin’s actions, that defendant Griffin was in the habit of misconducting himself in a manner dangerous, abusive and intimidating to others sufficient to put defendant town on notice of the potential danger to plaintiffs and other individuals.” The lawsuit notes that because of the town’s negligence, the plaintiffs suffered “humiliation, loss of sleep, anxiety, nervousness, physical sickness, physical and mental suffering, pain and anguish.” The lawsuit seeks actual and punitive damages, costs, attorney’s fees, other damages and “any other relief the court may deem just and equitable.”

Griffin has been with the Sullivan’s Island Police Department since August 1997. He served as acting chief beginning in April 2017 and was hired to serve in the position full time in January 2018.