Law Enforcement Neighborhood Support Program To Host Founders Banquet

Staff Report for Island Eye News

The Law Enforcement Neighborhood Support Program, sponsored by the Isle of Palms Exchange Club, is hosting its inaugural founders banquet on Wednesday, May 18. “It has been heartwarming to receive the outpouring of appreciation and support from our community for our first responders,” said Ted Kinghorn, LENS Whisperer. “We look forward to honoring both our founders and police at our inaugural banquet on May 18 and for years to come.” The LENS Program provides law enforcement with support to strengthen community relations and improve public safety on the Isle of Palms.

There are still several Founder spots available. For more information, contact Kinghorn at kinghorn.ted@gmail.com or 703-203-1238.