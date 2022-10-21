Law Enforcement Neighborhood Support Announces Endowment Program

By Ted Kinghorn for Island Eye News

The Law Enforcement Neighborhood Support (LENS) program, as part of the IOP Exchange Club’s Community Committee, is proud to announce the establishment of an Endowment to fulfill its mission of supporting the Isle of Palms Police Department and Community.

The purpose of the Endowment is to ensure long-term sustainability of this successful program. LENS financial awards to IOPPD and community totaling $20,000 were made in the first eight months of the program.

The Endowment will be eligible to fund hardship awards, community-based programs, special IOPPD requests and other programs of merit as approved by the LENS Selection Panel.

Individuals or organizations may support the Tax-Exempt Endowment by two primary means: One, by the automatic “Monthly Giving” program. Two, by donations through “Estate Giving.”

The Monthly Giving program will be supported by a third party “Donor Box,” whereby individuals may sign up and have direct giving automatically done each month.

The Estate Giving program may consist of the following benefits for individuals: *$10K IRA distribution *Stock Appreciation benefits *Estate Tax Reduction *Company match. Tax and Financial advisors should always be consulted.

The fund will be professionally managed by Dimi Matouchev, CFP, AAMS with Edward Jones. Donors will donate to the IOPCC/LENS c/o Dimi. Dimi will manage the funds in a moderate growth portfolio consisting of cash, income, growth and stocks and bonds.

Once established, the goal of the Endowment is to distribute 5% a year, or greater under extraordinary circumstances, as agreed upon by the LENS Selection Panel and the LENS Endowment Oversight Committee.

Questions may be directed to Ted Kinghorn @ tkinghorn@gmail.com

CLICK THIS LINK: https://donorbox.org/lens-foundation

The LENS Program cannot thank you enough for your generosity. Support from our donors enables us to serve more individuals and achieve greater success. Your donations make a difference in the lives of real people, strengthens bonds with law enforcement, and provides critical support where it’s needed most.