Laurel Hill Park Hosts Off-Road Duathlon

By Sarah Reynolds for The Island Eye News

Charleston County Parks will host the annual OffRoad Duathlon on the trails of Laurel Hill County Park in Mount Pleasant on Jan. 14. Registration for the run-bike-run event is open through Jan. 9.

The three-part race features a two-mile run followed by a seven-mile bike ride and finishes with another two-mile run. The event is beginner-friendly and is hosted by the Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission in partnership with Anne Moore Endurance Coaching and sponsored by Food Lion. “This is a great event for beginners who are looking to venture into triathlons or other multisport races,” said Endurance Coach Anne Moore. “It’s also a fun option for current athletes who are looking for some cross-training in the off-season.” The race will begin at 8:30 a.m.

A transition area will be used for setup between legs of the race. The bike leg of the event is best suited for knobby, wide-tired bikes. All participants will receive a finisher medal, and awards also will be given to the top three male and female finishers overall and in each age group category.

“This low-key race draws a good mix of serious competitors and beginners. No matter their experience or their fitness levels and abilities, they are genuinely supportive of one another,” said CCPRC Fitness and Wellness Manager Allison Foster. The race is open to ages 14 and up.

Participants ages 14 and 15 must be accompanied by an adult chaperone. Helmets are required, and earbuds, pets and strollers will not be allowed on the racecourse. Water stations will be available on the course; however, pre-filled, personal water bottles are highly recommended. Laurel Hill County Park is located between Highway 17 N. and Highway 41 in Mount Pleasant. For the Duathlon, runners will enter through the special event entrance at 1400 Highway 41. Access through Park West will not be permitted.

Laurel Hill County Park features several miles of running, walking and biking trails that wind through a variety of landscapes. The more than 745-acre property features an oak allée, large open meadows, a small lake and gorgeous scenery.

Registration, $55 per person, is open at CharlestonCountyParks.com. For more information or to register for the Off-Road Duathlon, visit CharlestonCountyParks.com or call 843-795-4386.