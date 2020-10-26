Laurel Hill County Park Will Host Chili 5K

By Sarah Reynolds for The Island Eye News

Mark your calendars and start stretching for the Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission’s Chili 5K at Laurel Hill County Park in Mount Pleasant Nov. 7.

Beginning at 9 a.m., runners and walkers will navigate the scenic trails of the park, which offers a variety of landscapes throughout its 745 acres, including unpaved trails, open meadows, a small lake and gorgeous scenery.

“The Chili 5K presents one of the most diverse courses in the Lowcountry,” said Allison Foster, CCPRC’s fitness and wellness manager. “It’s difficult to take in all that Laurel Hill offers, much less appropriately describe the immense beauty of the park with words. The varied terrain features hard-packed trails, loose sand, bogs, mud and grass with scenic views of marsh, estuaries and oak allees.”

Advance registration for the Chili 5K is required and is available at the CCPRC’s website for $32. Online registration ends at 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 28, and there will be no on-site sign-up.

Space for this year’s Chili 5K will be limited, and the race is expected to sell out. No packet pickup will take place; bibs will be mailed by USPS prior to the race. There will be no awards ceremony held on-site; awards and long sleeve race shirts will be mailed after the race.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many new guidelines and precautions will be in place for this year’s race. Water stations will be available with bottled water only. Spectators will not be permitted, and participants should bring masks to wear when they are not running.

Strollers are not recommended, and dogs are not permitted on the race course.

Laurel Hill County Park is located between Highway 17 and Highway 41 in Mount Pleasant.

For the Chili 5K, runners must enter through the special event entrance location at 1400 Highway 41. There will be no access through Park West.

For more information on the Chili 5K, visit CharlestonCountyParks.com or call 843-795-4386. This event is made possible by Food Lion, The Foot Store, Shine Water and your Charleston County Parks.