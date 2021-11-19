Larry Kobrovsky To Run For Charleston County Council District 2 Seat

Staff Report for Island Eye News

Larry Kobrovsky and family

Sullivan’s Island resident and longtime attorney Larry Kobrovsky has announced that he is going to run for the Charleston County Council District 2 seat. Councilmember Dickie Schweers, who currently occupies the seat, was first elected in November 2006 and his latest term is set to expire December 2022.

“Dickie has done a great job for us as an environmentalist and fiscal conservative. I would do my best to follow in his footsteps,” Kobrovsky said.

Kobrovsky has lived on the Isle of Palms and Mount Pleasant since 1979.

“I have run or driven my bike over every roadway on the Isle of Palms and Sullivans Island hundreds of times and have experienced first hand the changes both slowly and all of a sudden,” Kobrovsky continued. “I remember how on my first return to Isle of Palms and Sullivan’s Island after Hurricane Hugo. Total silence, no birds, no people, homes in the middle of the road, people’s lifetime treasures scattered everywhere. That feeling never leaves you and helps drive me to protect and preserve what we all love about living here. I raised my family here, my daughters went to school here and still live I here and are now raising their own families in Mount Pleasant.”

Kobrovsky has worked for 40 years in the downtown historic district of Charleson.

“I have taken almost daily walks and still can’t believe I get to work in such a magical place,” Kobrovsky said. “I also know firsthand how all of this is at risk from overdevelopment, traffic congestion and loss of our green spaces. I also feel the pain of rising property taxes which threatens our ability to stay living here.”

“It would be an honor and privilege to represent us and fight to maintain our quality of life and what brought us here in the first place,” Kobrovsky added.