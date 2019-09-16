Lace Up Your Running Shoes

By Hannah Lagaly for Island Eye News

The Isle of Palms Connector Run is right around the corner. We can assure you that this is an event you don’t want to miss. For the past 27 years, the IOP Run has been dedicated to serving the Lowcountry community and protecting its most vulnerable citizens: children. If you are passionate about fitness, family, and giving back to the community, then the Isle of Palms Exchange Club officially invites you to come out to participate in this year’s event.

Participants can choose between a 5K run/walk or a 10K run that features one of the most scenic courses in the southeast. Race alongside 1,400 members of the community while you get a unique, undisturbed opportunity to view the beautiful Intracoastal Waterway. Once you complete the first hill, you will truly understand why this is the top run in the Lowcountry, with a view so spectacular it will take your breath away.

After you complete the race, cool down with a complimentary beer (21+) while celebrating all of your accomplishments at the official 2019 IOP Run Afterparty. The after-party will feature age group awards, cash prizes, live music, kids’ fun, and beer & bratwurst. The IOP Run afterparty is a great way to get a taste of the Island, have some fun, and get to know fellow community members who share similar interest.

Still need a few more reasons to register for the race? We’ve got 9. This year the IOP Run will be benefiting the following organizations Lowcountry Orphan Relief, Dee Norton Center, Halos, CAPA of Beaufort, Darkness to Light, Carolina Youth Development Center, Windwood Farms. Race officials are excited to announce that Adam Gorlitsky of I GOT LEGS will be participating as part of his 1 million steps tour.

Adam Gorlitsky was left paralyzed due to a life-changing car accident in 2005 and is now using a robotic exoskeleton to walk One-Million Steps in road races throughout the country to raise awareness and funds for his nonprofit organization; I GOT LEGS. This year Adam will be participating in the 2019 IOP Run using his exoskeleton to complete the race alongside other runners, adding towards his one-million step goal. With a shared passion for assisting those in need, the IOP Run and I GOT LEGS will be working together to educate the community and create positive change.

This year’s race will be held at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5. Participants should plan to arrive on the Island before the connector closes at 7 a.m. to all traffic. Awards will begin at 9:30 a.m. For more information on the race and to register, visit IOPRun.com.