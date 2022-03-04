Knitting Circle Welcomes Others To Find Their Niche

By Katherine Berry for The Island Eye News

A group of local crafters called Gather N Knit, seated from left to right, are Barbara Lassiter, Jennifer Strelkauskas, Pat Giardino, Hadmut Wells and Ann Parker. Standing from left to right are Louise Paolella and Debbie Beahm.

Something special happens every Monday morning, just inside the light filled lobby of Isle of Palms’ Recreation Center. A group of crafters called Gather N Knit. The center opened its doors for the group many many years ago and as said by director Norma Jean Page, we are a “community center, as much as we are a recreational center and our goal is to connect our community as much as we can.” Gather N Knit is centered on two things: community and creativity. Who doesn’t need a little more of that in their life right now?

They meet every Monday, when open, from 10 a.m. to noon and are a group of participants who share their craft of knitting, crocheting, quilting and everything in between. Whether you are a beginner or haven’t picked up your knitting needles for a while, here is your invitation to become a knitting machine. If you’re beginning a project, in the middle of one or find yourself stuck, they welcome you to drop by to share solutions and problem solve.

Jennifer Strelkauskas, who has attended the group for five years, recently brought in a sweater, with IKEA type directions to follow, and together they figured it out. “There’s no judgment” and being in the community helps plus “we have fun.” In this craft, every journey is unique.

“Imperfections are perfect. In fact, leave the imperfections. That’s what makes us, us,” explained Pat Giardino plus “It’s a great way to put your mind in neutral’ while sharing.”

Debbie Beahm wants to “share our craft” and does so in a variety of ways. Through her Prayer Shawl Ministry, she joins forces with the group to make shawls, crochet hats and gloves for the homeless and deployed soldiers. They’ve also made baby beanies for newborns to style as they leave the hospital. There is a lot of opportunity to warm your heart in service for others within this group.

This is a free opportunity where user names, passwords and credit card information are not required. Just good ole, creativity and crafts with a side of social and often, there are homemade cookies! Come on out and find your knitting knack.