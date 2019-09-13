Kevin Popson Set For Isle Of Palms City Council Run

Provided for Island Eye News

Kevin Popson, an active Isle of Palms resident for more than 34 years, has announced his candidacy for City Council in the upcoming November election. Popson brings to his run an established track record of leadership, management, and business experience in the community. “I’ve lived on Isle of Palms for more than 30 years, raised my kids here, worked here,” says Popson. “I’ve had the privilege to love and appreciate the island year-round for many years and I’m excited to be of service to our community on the Council.”

Popson’s background blends civic and business leadership experience with extensive work in community development, budgeting and management. He first began managing homeowners associations in 1986 and has worked with many notable communities in the area including Hobcaw Creek, Brickyard Plantation, and Hamlin Plantation. Popson also served as General Manager of Dunes West Golf and River Club working with more than 3,000 property owners to manage the community, its extensive club facilities, its private roads and drainage infrastructure and to overcome a sizable annual budget deficit – which he notes was back at break-even by the end of his first year with the team and in the black by the next. In addition, he served nearly a decade as Division President for prominent regional homebuilder John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods and has also overseen the planning and construction of custom homes on Isle of Palms.

“I think my experiences have given me a really valuable perspective on many of the most important issues that face our city when it comes to smart building, responsible fiscal management and working with owners and communities to be proactive in the best interest of our island, residents and visitors and to overcome challenges,” he says. “Many years in land development, construction, and association management means I can dig in and help with our issues like drainage, the marina’s future, and the renovation of the police and fire building. Plus, it has taught me to be a problem solver. I’m a big believer in working together and just using common sense to work through problems and issues.”

Popson has previously served on the Isle of Palms Planning Commission and was a member of the Isle of Palms Exchange Club. He is a longtime member of the Trident Board of Realtors and a past member of the Board of Directors for the Trident Homebuilders Association. Kevin and his wife Sean, a Director of Operations for Select Health, are active parishioners at Stella Maris Catholic Church. They are proud parents to son Macauley, a graduate of Ole Miss, now employed at the family-owned Palm Coast Group, and daughter Lauren, currently in her junior year of studies at Ole Miss.