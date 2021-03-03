By Kevin Pennington for The Island Eye News

My wife Caroline and I moved here over a decade ago and had been coming to my wife’s sisters’ home the 10 years prior. Recently, I retired from my position as a senior executive in a Fortune 500 company and now serve on a public company board, pursue my retirement goals and find great pleasure in our charitable giving activities.

We are passionate about our commitment to the International African American Museum, Camp Cole for kids with critical illness, Charleston Waterkeepers and the Charleston Animal Society.

On the island I have served on the Zoning board and am currently serving on the Design Review Board while Caroline serves on the Tree Commission.

With the remainder of our time, we enjoy time spent with family, hosting friends and our new pup Emma, a 5-month-old Golden.

Sullivan’s Island is a special place. Serving the island and our community would be an honor and a privilege, but also something very consistent with my professional experience.

In some challenging business environments, I learned that the answer was always “inside” with our employees. You just had to ask, truly listen, accept a diversity of opinions and have the courage to do the right thing while balancing the stakeholder groups. I think the same applies to local community leadership as the answer is with its citizens not consultants or the loudest person at a meeting. There are always going to be issues to address but we should not let them divide us as we seek the best for our common good.

On our island, it should be less talk and more action that addresses the quality of life for residents. I want the council to seek ways to proactively address the issues facing the island. Yes, we have a comprehensive plan. But pick a topic in it and you will find that from the day an issue is identified until resolution can be years if not decades. We need to take action with specific plans, supported by the needed financial resources and commitment to see them through reasonable timeframes.

As your council member, I pledge to be sure people are listened to, truly heard and receive the transparency we all deserve. But most of all drive actions that are responsive to the issues.

As residents of Sullivan’s Island — the members of this community — deserve nothing less.