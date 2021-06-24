By Mary Pringle for The Island Eye News

Kemps Ridley Sea Turtle.

Most people don’t realize that there are four types of sea turtles found in South Carolina because loggerheads are the only ones who nest here regularly. On the Isle of Palms we have documented green sea turtles nesting here in 1999 and in 2020 and a leatherback nest in 2018, but never a Kemps Ridley nest although South Carolina often has one each year. The Kemps Ridley name came from Richard Kemp, a fisherman who first identified them and “ridley” because fishermen considered their identity to be a riddle.

They are considered to be the most endangered of the sea turtles. Their nesting habits have historically put them in danger because they often nest in the daylight and in very large groups called “arribadas” in Mexico. In 1947, an engineer named Andres Herrara recorded a video of about 42,000 of them nesting all at once on the beach at Rancho Nuevo on the gulf coast of Mexico. But because of decades of egg collecting and deaths in trawler nets, it was thought that their population was down to only about 5,000 by 1978. In cooperation with Mexico scientists in the United States began an effort to establish a nesting beach in Texas at South Padre Island. The population is still considered to be critically endangered. After nesting in the Gulf of Mexico these turtles begin to travel as juveniles, not only to South Carolina but also as far up the Atlantic Coast as Maine and Nova Scotia. Every fall the New England Aquarium rescues many of them in Cape Cod Bay because they become cold stunned when the cold water causes their bodies to become lethargic, often with pneumonia and other chronic problems. Our S.C. Aquarium in Charleston has treated some of those patients every winter. The Turtle Team finds them washed up on our islands every year, often struck by boat propellers in Charleston Harbor. Last season we recorded ten Kemps Ridleys stranded on the beach, one third of our total of thirty. Eight were hit by boats and killed. But two were hooked on fishing lines. This is the species that is most likely to bite on fish hooks. Every season we are called to rescue and transport to the turtle hospital juvenile Kemps Ridleys to have fish hooks removed from their mouths or throats. The piers near here have signs telling people to lift the turtle in a landing net and not by the hook and leave about 12 inches of line to make removal of the hook easier. People should not just cut the line and release them. The signs also have the phone numbers to call if you hook one. The DNR hotline is 800-922-5431.

These turtles are smaller than our loggerheads and have shells that are wider than they are long. Adults are about 24-26 inches in shell length and weigh 75-100 pounds.

The ones we see are mostly about 12” long and juveniles. They are greyish olive above and cream colored on the underside. They lay about 103 eggs about two or three times during the summer and have almond shaped eyes and a parrot-like hooked beak.