Kaynard Ends Campaign

By Daniel Brownstein for The Island Eye News

Democratic candidate for State House District 112 Cheryl McMurry Kaynard has announced that she is no longer seeking the seat and is endorsing Daniel Brownstein to represent Mount Pleasant, Sullivan’s Island and Isle of Palms in Columbia.

“With the impact of COVID on the health and progress of so many of the businesses and organizations I’m involved with, this is just not the time for me to focus on a campaign,” said Kaynard, a Sullivan’s Island resident and an attorney, educator and business executive. “Meeting Daniel and learning his positions on the critical issues in our district has assured me that we have a smart, thoughtful and energetic candidate to represent us in Columbia.”

Kaynard serves on the boards of numerous nonprofits and is a strong advocate for criminal justice reform and the expansion and improvement of women’s health, mental health and substance abuse treatment.

“Daniel has worked to reform the criminal justice system from the inside, has been active in programs concerning women’s health and safety and is an advocate for consistent and widely available substance abuse programs,” Kaynard said. “His passions for these issues convince me he will be an outstanding representative for District 112, and I intend to enthusiastically support him.”

As communications director for the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Brownstein built and managed innovative grant programs to address the rehabilitation of teenage offenders, provide better service to crime victims and reduce the backlog of cases waiting for court. He also recently completed his term on the Charleston County Criminal Justice Coordinating Council, a countywide board that is using a MacArthur Foundation grant to improve the criminal justice system.

Both Kaynard and Brownstein see violence against women as a serious issue. For the past four years, Brownstein has been on the board of directors of the South Carolina Coalition Against Domestic Violence And Sexual Assault, a statewide nonprofit that supports resources and participates in legislative efforts to improve conditions for women in need. At the prosecutor’s office, he lobbied the Legislature for the state’s human trafficking law, which was signed in 2012, and crafted a budget that helped hire more than 100 new prosecutors statewide.

Brownstein, 38, is marketing director of the law firm Richardson, Patrick, Westbrook & Brickman in Mount Pleasant. His wife, Pamela is a graphic designer. They have two children who attend Whitesides Elementary School.

“Having the endorsement of a woman as accomplished and experienced as Cheryl is a tremendous honor,” Brownstein said. “It means so much that she believes in my vision and the viability of my campaign.”

For more information about Daniel Brownstein, visit www.danielbrownstein.com