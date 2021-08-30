The following statement was provided by the political candidate for The Island Eye News

Katie Miars

I was born and raised in Jacksonville, Florida where I first came to love surfing and all things related to the ocean and the beach. My husband and I moved to the Charleston area after graduating from Law School at the University of South Carolina in 2005. Since then we have called the Lowcountry home and dreamed of living at the beach. While living in Mount Pleasant, I enjoyed surfing and going to the beach on Isle of Palms, and my children started playing soccer at the Recreation Center in 2012. In 2016 we realized that dream and moved to Forest Trail with our three children. We never imagined we would find such an amazing community and group of friends. This island is truly paradise. I practiced construction law from 2005- 18. During that practice I developed many of the skills that I believe will help me to be an effective representative on the City Council. I learned to address problems by critically analyzing data and facts. I learned to pursue my clients’ goals by understanding all sides of an issue and finding the solution that would not only satisfy my clients but also be acceptable to the opposing party. Most of all, I learned that I truly enjoy researching and understanding issues from all different angles and perspectives. In 2018 I decided to step away from the practice of law to devote myself to my family and my community. I started by volunteering at Sullivan’s Island Elementary School (SIES) at least three days a week, one day for each of my children. I volunteered in their classrooms, in the art room and joined the board of Friends of SIES (a fundraising group that raises money to supplement the education of the students at SIES). Last year I became a substitute teacher to help the school get through the chaos of the COVID 19 pandemic. In 2020 I became President of Friends of SIES. Through these experiences I learned how to work with and guide a group of people with different opinions toward a common goal. I also learned the value of community service.

I love the Isle of Palms, the people, the beaches, and all it has given my family. I would love the opportunity to give back to the Island.