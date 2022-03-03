Katie Arrington Announces Bid For South Carolina 1st Congressional District

The following was provided by the political candidate’s campaign

Katie Arrington

Servant leader and ProTrump conservative Katie Arrington has formally announced her bid for South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District. Arrington’s announcement, which included a video shared on her website and socials, focuses on prioritizing the people she represents: “Our founding father envisioned our leaders being public servants and stewards of their community.

Being a Member of Congress was never about personal gain, celebrity status or self-enrichment. It was about the people you represent. Right now, our Member of Congress is more concerned with advancing her personal brand than advocating for the Lowcountry. Nancy Mace turned her back on the Lowcountry, selling us out and selling out President Trump. We cannot afford another term of selfserving leadership. Families in our community are struggling to put food on their tables, they are concerned about filling their gas tanks, and they are fearful of what continued skyrocketing inflation will do to their bottom lines. I am running for congress to prioritize the entrepreneurs, hairdressers, carpenters, waitresses, and anyone else who is ready for leadership that truly represents them.” The daughter of a CIA operative, Katie Arrington was taught from a young age the importance of service. As a military wife and mother, Arrington moved from Army base to Army base before making South Carolina her permanent home over 20 years ago. The recipient of the Office of the Secretary of Defense Medal for Exceptional Civilian Service, Arrington recently served in the Pentagon as the Chief Information Security Office of the Under Secretary of Defense, Acquisition and Sustainment.

In that role, Arrington was the Department of Defense lead for Supply Chain Risk Management for FEMA/HHS PPE Covid effort, as well as the DoD lead for Acceleration of Supply Chain for FEMA/HHS from March 2020 – June 2020. A Pro-Trump conservative with strong family values, Arrington will protect the unborn, build the wall, get our economy moving again, and stand up to Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi and the radical left. While other politicians prioritize their TV appearances, Arrington will prioritize the people of South Carolina’s Lowcountry.