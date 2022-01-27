Judge Rules On Assault Case Involving Former Councilman’s Wife

By Brian Sherman for The Island Eye News

Charleston County Chief Magistrate Thomas E. Lynn apparently didn’t believe that Mimi Bell, wife of then-Isle of Palms Council Member Randy Bell, violently attacked Garrett Krause nearly two years ago at the IOP Marina. In a sharply worded order Nov. 17, 2021, Lynn dismissed assault charges against Bell with prejudice, which means the plaintiff, Krause, cannot refile the same claim.

According to Krause, Mimi physically attacked him at the Marina on March 1, 2020. The court noted that Krause had repeatedly blasted Randy on social media in a “clear and overt attempt to have Mr. Bell disqualified from voting on certain political matters involving a lease termination” – the agreement between the city of Isle of Palms and Tidal Wave Water Sports. When Krause’s efforts failed, he “misused the legal process against Ms. Bell in order to advance his political disagreements with Councilman Bell,” the court order stated. The alleged incident occurred when Krause encountered the Bells at the Marina, where, Krause admitted, he verbally assaulted them with vulgar and profane language. As he walked away, Mimi scolded him for using nasty language. “Ms. Bell did not strike Krause. She did not attempt to strike Krause. He did not attempt to flee. He clearly does not appear to have been in imminent fear. Nothing in the video reflects that he was fearful,” the order stated. The incident was recorded on the Marina Store video camera. Krause had claimed that Mimi swung her fists violently at him but that he was able to avoid the blows because he was a “skilled professional fighter” and a hockey player. He also informed the court that he had “fought African warlords and “Mexican drug cartels.” They apparently did not strike fear in him, but Mimi, a 66-year-old grandmother tipping the scales at an estimated 116 pounds, did. Krause is over 6 feet tall and weighs in at around 280, according to the court order. “There is no evidence that Ms. Bell threatened Krause with any physical violence or that she had the means to harm him,” the court order stated.

The incident was originally investigated by the Isle of Palms Police Department, which found no evidence to pursue the case. When Krause claimed that the local law enforcement agency was biased against him, Chief Kevin Cornett transferred the matter to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Department. The Department’s investigator stated that “after viewing the video, I did not observe Ms. Bell swing her arms in attempts to strike Mr. Krause with her fists.” The Court found that Mimi appears to have simply verbally scolded him and also made it clear that Randy Bell did nothing inappropriate. “To the contrary, he appears to have attempted to de-escalate the situation,” the court order stated. The Court found that “there was no criminal assault as asserted by Krause. He is not credible. He is not believable. His material claims are seriously disingenuous and not supported by the law or the evidence.”

“I am proud to have served the public as a member of Council, although the ploy of attacking my wife to try to get a collateral political advantage over me and the rest of Council was outrageous, especially so because Krause is not even a resident of the island or of South Carolina for that matter,” said Randy Bell, who retired from the Council in January 2022. “He failed miserably. Garrett Krause has been exposed for what he is. I am glad to have this matter put behind us so that we can all return to our otherwise peaceful and productive lives.”