Journey Is The Theme Of College Of Charleston Dance Concert

By Nandini McCauley for The Island Eye News

The College of Charleston’s Department of Theatre and Dance will present “Journey” March 5 through March 7, a spring concert comprised of dances created entirely by students. Renovations at the campus’ Calhoun Annex, including the Chapel Theatre, required the annual concert to relocate to the Simons Center Recital Hall.

“We were very fortunate that our Department of Music colleagues so graciously offered us the use of the Recital Hall,” said “Journey” Artistic Director Gretchen McLaine. “Moving the concert to a new venue also allowed for the natural emergence of a concert theme. Since we were journeying to a different space on campus, it made sense to embrace this idea. Students were able to interpret this in a variety of ways, from exploring their own transformations to the personal discovery of one’s identity over time and how these identities are shaped by those around us.”

McLaine is impressed with the subject matter that many of the choreographers chose to tackle, including addiction, mental health, abusive relationships and the increasing complexity of relationships.

She recognizes that these themes are reflective of what the students are seeing and experiencing in their lives as young adults and commends their bravery in investigating issues that are meaningful to them.

The choreographers range from freshmen to seniors, all with strong backgrounds in dance but varying levels of choreographic experience. The veteran choreographer of the group is Julia Kabernagel, a junior double major in arts management and dance who is participating for the third consecutive year. Claire Natiez, one of three freshmen choreographers, was selected by the faculty to present her dance titled “Senesce” at the upcoming American College Dance Association Southeastern Conference in March.

“Journey” is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. March 5 and March 6 and at 2 p.m. March 7. The Simons Center Recital Hall is located at 54 St. Philip St. Admission is $20 for the general public; $15 for patrons under 18 and over 60; and $12 for College of Charleston students and employees. Tickets can be purchased online at theatre.cofc.edu, by emailing cofcstages@cofc.edu or by calling 843-953-6306.