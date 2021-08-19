The following statement was provided by the political candidate for The Island Eye News.

John Bogosian

My name is John Bogosian and, after much thought and many conversations with community residents, I have made the decision to run for Isle of Palms City Council. We are facing numerous issues that can change the quality of life for those living on this beautiful island for years to come. We are clearly at a crossroads, and the members chosen in this next election will need the background and skills to act proactively and decisively on behalf of the island residents.

My commitment is to 1.) Protect the IOP resident’s quality of life, 2.) Provide the leadership for effective governance with accountability to the residents, and 3.) Keep our community safe.

As background, I was raised in the Midwest and attended the University of Missouri where I received a BS ChE (Chemical Engineering). Later, I received an MBA from Temple University. I have spent over 35 years building/managing businesses with roles ranging from Vice president/ General Manager to CFO to CEO. Most of my career has been providing the leadership necessary to unite people around common goals. I promise that I will utilize these same skills, with the same passion, to solve the problems facing the Isle of Palms and ensure that resident’s rights are protected and preserved. I have been visiting the island for over 13 years and moved on Cameron Blvd as a full-time resident over three years ago after spending 18 years in Alpharetta, Georgia. I have been married to my wonderful wife, Carol, for almost 32 years and we have three grown children who love spending time on the island.

While I have never run for public office or has that ever been a burning desire of mine, I feel strongly about the issues facing us and feel I can make a difference. I look forward to meeting as many of you as possible in the months leading up to the election.