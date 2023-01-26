Jan 26 2023

Joe Washington

By City Of Isle Of Palms for Island Eye News

City Council recognized Joe Washington last night on his retirement from the Public Works Department after 42 years of service. We thank him for his dedication and service to the Isle of Palms community!

