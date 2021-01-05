By Joe Bustos for The Island Eye News

In preparation for the 124th session of the South Carolina General Assembly, the House of Representatives conducted a new legislator orientation on Nov. 17 and Nov. 18. The orientation was conducted by Speaker of House Jay Lucas.

The incoming representatives were introduced to staff and received classes on legislation, ethics and other procedural matters. There was also a reception for the freshman legislators at the University of South Carolina Alumni House. The second day finished with a tour of the House of Representatives and introductions of the staff members that conduct the business of the House.

On Dec. 1 and Dec. 2, members of the South Carolina House of Representatives attended an organizational meeting. On the first day, the meeting was conducted in the House chamber, where members were sworn in and seats for the various county legislative delegations were drawn. This was followed by the election of House officers. Committee assignments were made and initial organizational meetings for those committees were held.

For the information of residents of House District 112, which covers Sullivan’s Island, Isle of Palms and the southern portion of Mount Pleasant, I was assigned to the Medical, Military and Municipal Affairs Committee and the Operations and Management Committee of the House of Representatives.

The 124th session of the South Carolina General Assembly will convene on the second Tuesday in January and conclude on the last Thursday of May.

Joe Bustos was elected to represent District 112 in the South Carolina House of Representatives in November.