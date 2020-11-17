Joe Bustos Keeps House District 112 In Republican Hands

by Brian Sherman, The Island Eye News Editor

Joe Bustos

Joe Bustos would like to spend the better part of the next decade in the state House of Representatives, long enough for him to get things moving on the issues he thinks are most important to the residents of Isle of Palms, Sullivan’s Island and parts of Mount Pleasant.

Bustos, the 70-year-old former member of the Mount Pleasant Town Council, claimed the District 112 seat in the Nov. 3 election, defeating Democrat Daniel Brownstein 18,002 to 13,284. Garnering 57.46% of the vote, he kept the position vacated by Mike Sottile’s retirement firmly in Republican hands.

“I’d like to run three or four more terms, then see where we are,” said Bustos. “I need to stay there long enough to get all the things on track that need to be done.”

Bustos cited education, the environment, law and order, flooding, drainage and infrastructure as issues that are most critical to the people who live in District 112.

“Education is probably at the top of the heap, but we certainly want to be able to feel safe in our homes,” he added.

“We’re very fortunate to have some good town governments and police, fire and public safety offices in our district.”

Brownstein, 39 and dipping his toe into the political pool for the first time, remained upbeat about the future in spite of his loss. He said he worked hard to win the seat but faced an uphill battle in a traditionally Republican district.

“In the end, we were swallowed up by the red tide of enthusiasm in the presidential race and the U.S. Senate race,” he commented. “It was hard to overcome the national political forces working against us.”

Despite losing the White House, Republicans fared well in South Carolina. State Rep. Nancy Mace defeated incumbent Democrat Joe Cunningham in the race for the District 1 seat in Congress, 216,042 to 210,627, while U.S. Sen. Lindsay Graham easily held onto his job, besting Democratic challenger

Jaime Harrison, 1,369,137 to 1,110,828. Meanwhile, in Senate District 43, which stretches along the coast from Port Royal to Bulls Bay, incumbent Republican Chip Campsen bested challenger Richard Hricik by a count of 37,938 to 29,550.

Brownstein said he wasn’t sure if he would seek political office again.

“Right now, I’m enjoying unwinding a little bit and feeling the stress coming off my shoulders,” he pointed out.

“I’m just looking forward to reconnecting with my family and re-engaging with work.”

“People are best served when we have the most people voting,” he added. “We had a high turnout, and we all need to continue to do our part to make sure we keep this place special.”