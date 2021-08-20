The following statement was provided by the political candidate for The Island Eye News.

Jeffrey Rubin

My name is Jeffrey Rubin, MD and I am running for a seat on the Isle of Palms City Council. The decision to seek office was not an easy one, but was made to help protect the future of our community and to preserve the island that we call our home. I was born and raised in Chicago, received a BA from Tulane University and a Medical Degree from Northwestern University School of Medicine. I spent the majority of my 35- year career in Vascular and Endovascular Surgery as an academic physician, serving as a Section Chief, Division Chief and Department Chairman in several large University Hospital Systems, and achieved the rank of Professor of Surgery, with tenure. My wife Janis and I first discovered the Isle of Palms, after an exhaustive search, and bought our first home in 2003. We moved here permanently in 2018. We have three grown children and four grandchildren who live in Cleveland, Miami and New Orleans and they all love spending time on our island. There are several pressing issues that we need to address as a community. My first commitment is to do my best to preserve the quality of life that drew us all here and which is under attack by traffic, parking and overcrowding problems.

Secondly, safety issues, which have developed as a result of unchecked, mandated roadway changes need to be studied properly and addressed by our local government. Lastly, we need to provide community leadership that listens to and is directed by the residents of our Island.

I am not a politician but I am a resident of the IOP and believe that the City Council and Mayor need to step up to the plate and represent our community