The following statement was provided by the political candidate for The Island Eye News

Jan Anderson

I was born at St. Francis, grew up in West Ashley, graduated from Bishop England High School; and went to North Carolina for college. After earning degrees in urban planning and mechanical and civil engineering, I embarked on a career in city planning with an emphasis on traffic and transportation, assisting cities and towns throughout the Southeast in solving their mobility issues.

Now, I would like to use my expertise to help IOP become a better place to live. I have been coming to the Isle of Palms since I was a kid. I remember playing in the Maritime Forest at the end of the island (Wild Dunes today) and in high school getting our car pulled out of the sand when we parked in the wrong place. In 2012, I realized my dream to own a beach house when we purchased our home on Seagrass Lane. IOP has changed a lot since I wandered the beach as a child, but much of the old community is still here. I want to help preserve the character of the island while gracefully bringing us into the 21st century.

Traffic and parking problems are getting worse and were only exacerbated by COVID, revealing that we need to address increased congestion. My experience in other beach communities will help us develop informed solutions that maintain residents’ mobility while welcoming offisland visitors as well. As a Water and Sewer Commissioner, I learned that 30% of our island is unsewered and that the next big storm could flood the septic fields making homes uninhabitable. When I learned that COVID Relief provides $400 million to South Carolina’s smaller urban areas for sewer upgrades, I spearheaded the Commission’s effort to secure funding for our improvements. I will work equally hard to pursue similar grants for the city. The entire COVID Relief package allocates $8.9 billion to our state for various programs. One of my first priorities will be to secure as much of that funding as possible for our city to improve drainage, support our small businesses and improve public safety. I believe that an effective city government develops solutions unique to our needs and then spends our funds wisely to meet those needs. It is more than any individual effort, but rather requires that we all work together for the greater good of the community. The community always comes first in my mind.

It would be an honor to serve the people of the Isle of Palms and I ask for your vote on Nov. 2. Please send me your advice at 704-607-9573 or janforIOP@gmail.com.