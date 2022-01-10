Jackie LaPan Edgerton Announces State House Campaign

By Michael Mule for Island Eye News

Former Assistant United States Attorney Jackie LaPan Edgerton, whose legal career also includes public service as an attorney for the United States Army and as a state prosecutor, announced today that she is seeking the Republican nomination for the South Carolina State House of Representatives’ District 112 seat. Edgerton also filed her campaign disclosure today showing nearly $40,000 raised by her campaign in the past quarter to represent the district encompassing Sullivan’s Island, Isle of Palms and parts of Mount Pleasant and Awendaw.

Edgerton, who has never run for elected office, stressed her commitment to public service in her announcement.

“I have endeavored to do my part to serve the public throughout my life and have been blessed by God to have been able to do so,” said Edgerton. “From volunteering with AmeriCorps out of college, to fighting for justice as a young prosecutor, and moving on to represent the United States Army and the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Charleston, it has been my honor to defend our Constitution, seek justice, and improve the communities around me. I now feel called to serve my neighbors and go to Columbia to advocate and act for our conservative values. I am proud to announce my candidacy for the Republican nomination for the State House.”

A graduate of Vanderbilt University and Georgetown Law, Edgerton currently serves on the Sullivan’s Island Board of Zoning Appeals, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston’s School Advisory Council, and as a Precinct President for the Charleston County Republican Party.

The mother of two, who taught college courses on American Government and the U.S. Supreme Court while her husband was deployed to Iraq for 15 months, said her platform is based on fighting for freedom, families, and the future of South Carolina.

“From Washington to Columbia to the Lowcountry, elected officials have failed us by putting politics above problem-solving,” said Edgerton. “As State Representative, I will use my experience and expertise to fight for what is right and get the job done. This includes defending the Constitution, directing our tax dollars into the classrooms and away from bureaucracy, adhering to fiscal responsibility, supporting law enforcement, protecting the sanctity of life, and preserving the natural bounty of the Lowcountry for generations to come.”

The Republican Primary for the seat will be held on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.