Jackie Edgerton Shares Platform For State House Run

Staff Report for Island Eye News

Jackie Edgerton



Republican candidate for the State House of Representatives Jackie LaPan Edgerton detailed her immediate course of action, should she be elected to serve Sullivan’s Island, Isle of Palms, Awendaw, and parts of Mount Pleasant in Columbia. “I’m running to represent District 112 because we need action and advocacy in the State House,” Edgerton said.

“I’m determined to jump in and address important issues to continue to make South Carolina the best state in the nation. This includes reforming our public education system to ensure all children receive a quality education of their parents’ choice; lowering our state taxes including cutting our corporate tax rate across the board to support our local small businesses while also attracting corporations and manufacturers to South Carolina; and strengthening the alliance between our technical schools and businesses to create a ready workforce for the number of businesses already here or looking to come with well-paying jobs for our young adults.” The former state and federal criminal prosecutor who also served as an attorney for the U.S. Army, Edgerton also highlighted her platform of protecting people’s freedoms, families and businesses, and the future of South Carolina.

“First, we send a Representative to the State House not to simply vote yay or nay to proposed laws; rather our Representative must be willing and able to research, draft, and advocate with commitment for conservative legislation that makes our lives better,” Edgerton said.

“Second, it is the Representative’s responsibility to bring the State and the District together, not to drive a wedge further between the two,” Edgerton continued. “When there is disagreement or discord between the State and the local towns in the district, the Representative should facilitate negotiation between the parties to assist in creating a workable solution that benefits all. I’ve spent 20 years successfully negotiating resolutions in contentious legal cases and will use my skills to do the same to strengthen the relationships between our District and the State, rather than create more conflict.”

“And third, our Representative should stand ready to serve our District inside and outside the State House,” Edgerton said. “This means assisting in local matters to ensure the District’s citizens’ rights are upheld, including advocating for citizens directly before local entities such as school boards that enact rules that run amok of state law.” This is the first run for political office by Edgerton, the wife of a local medical doctor and small businessman and mother of two.

The Republican Primary for the seat will be held on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Per legislation signed into law last Friday by Governor Henry McMaster, early voting for the seat will begin on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 and run through Friday, June 10, 2022.