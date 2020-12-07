It’s Now OK To Park On Palm Boulevard

By Zach Giroux for The Island Eye News

Beach parking along all of Palm Boulevard on the Isle of Palms and nearby streets has been restored for the public’s use. For now, parking will return to pre-pandemic rules, but all COVID-19 protocols and procedures will continue to be observed.

Over the span of the last two months, Isle of Palms has reverted from permanently trying to eliminate 200 parking spots between 22nd and 40th avenues on Palm Boulevard to lifting all restrictions for motorists.

This time it didn’t take a rejection letter from the South Carolina Department of Transportation suggesting that the city refrain from reducing parking spots for day-trippers.

All it took was for the beach season to end.

On Nov. 17, the Council voted unanimously to extend an emergency ordinance for the following 60 days. Until Jan. 17, all previous COVID-19 regulations will remain intact, including requiring people to wear masks inside all businesses.

“Back in the summer, when Council considered temporary parking restrictions due to COVID-19, the main concern was trying to address crowding on the beach,” City Administrator Desiree Fragoso said. “We no longer have that problem due to the weather and the fact that we’re approaching winter.”

Council Member Susan Hill Smith pointed out that parking has been free at Front Beach since Oct. 31 and will remain free until March 1.

Parking aside, the Council made a single amendment to the emergency ordinance that bodes well for the food and beverage industry. All restaurants will continue to be permitted to offer outdoor service under the limited-time ordinance due to the change to the ordinance suggested by Council Member Ryan Buckhannon. He noted that all restaurants were violating the law because the terms of a recent ordinance expired. The Council voted in full agreement to support the island’s dining experience in the colder months.