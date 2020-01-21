It’s A Dog’s Life

Provided for Island Eye News

On Saturday, Feb.8 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. the Isle of Palms Recreation Department will be taken over by man’s best friend for the award winning IOP Doggie Day at the Rec. This is the fourteenth year that the City of Isle of Palms has hosted this free public event. In fact, the City received the Municipal Achievement Award from the Municipal Association of South Carolina for Doggie Day at the Rec in 2016.

This year, veterinarian Dr. Jose Biascoechea will be on site to administer rabies vaccinations for from 9–11a.m. The price will be $10 for the one year vaccine, and $25 for the three year vaccine. He will also offer microchipping for $30.

Effective Jan. 1, 2020, dog licenses are voluntary and free of charge with proof of rabies vaccines. IOP Animal Control will be available to provide the licensing for island dogs, as well as answer any questions that the community may have concerning their four legged friends on IOP.

STAR Therapy Dogs will hold a Canine Good Citizen Test for a charge of $5 cash or $6 for payment by credit card. The American Kennel Club Canine Good Citizen Program tests dogs for good manners and teaches responsible dog ownership to their owners. The 10-step CGC test is a non-competitive test for all dogs, including purebreds and mixed breeds. In addition, free dog photos will be offered from 9a.m. – 12p.m.

If you are looking to add a furry member to your family, The Charleston Animal Society will have dogs on site for adoption and other dog agencies and businesses will be available for information regarding adoptions, pet sitting, grooming and more.

At 10:30a.m. there will be a free dog show featuring five different categories including: Cutest Puppy (Under 1 year), Most Attractive (over 1 year), Best Male Rescue, Best Female Rescue, and Most Unusual Breed. The top three in each category will receive great prizes from the City of Isle of Palms and participating sponsors.

Only fifteen entries will be accepted for each category and owners encouraged to preregister by Wednesday, Feb. 5.

To pre-register visit the website at www.iop.net or call the IOP Recreation Department at 843-886-8294.