Isle Of Palms Weighs Where Short-term Rental Revenue Should Be Spent

By Brian Sherman for The Island Eye News

A task force appointed by the Isle of Palms Council to make recommendations concerning where $750,000 or more in short-term rental revenue should be spent held its first meeting Feb. 24, just two days after the Council chose not to approve the fiscal year 2022 budget submitted by the Charleston Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, the city’s longtime destination marketing organization. Members of the Accommodations Task Force, headed by Council Member Rusty Streetman, were appointed by a unanimous vote of the Council at its regularly scheduled Feb. 22 meeting. They include Sam Parris of Wild Dunes Resort; Melissa Simbana, general manager of The Palms Hotel and The Seaside Inn; Ray Burns, chair of the ATAX Advisory Committee; Bret Jones, one of the owners of The Dinghy, Papis, Luke & Ollies and Smugglers; Randy Walker of Dunes

Properties; Curtis Kay, who owns rental property on the Isle of Palms; Katrina Limbach, president of the newly-formed IOP Chamber of Commerce; and island resident Sarah Vega. Streetman said he, Mayor Phillip Pounds and City Administrator Desiree Fragoso chose the task force members.

The Council gave the task for six months to make its recommendations, but Streetman said he hopes to meet every two weeks and get the job done “within a few months.” He added that Helen Hill, CEO of the CVB, and representatives from Folly Beach, which established its own DMO in 2004, would be invited to address the group. “We may go back to the Council and recommend that all the money stay with the CVB or that we form another DMO and leave some of the dollars with the CVB,” Streetman said. “They help get a lot of people to the Charleston area. And we definitely are going to take a look at the Folly Beach model.” “What we’re dealing with is the 30% that has to be designated to a DMO. We’re not going to spend time with the other ATAX money we get,” he added. The money comes from the 2% tax the state charges on short-term rentals. Counties and municipalities can put the first $25,000 plus 5% in their general fund. The rest goes into two pots – 65% that they must spend for tourism-related activities and 30% that goes toward advertising and other methods of promoting tourism. Government entities must choose a destination marketing organization to handle this job. Vega, the only member of the Accommodations Task Force, other than Streetman, who has no direct connection to the hospitality industry, said the group’s job is to “make sure that the 30% money is being spent in the best public interest.” “We’re going to look at all the options available to us, including our existing partner, the CVB, and other options. It could be a combination. It doesn’t all have to be spent in one place. We might find that a combination of partners is what serves the residents and businesses of Isle of Palms the best,” said Vega, who has a background in marketing and communications with nonprofit organizations. Following an executive session during its Feb. 22 meeting, Council decided to postpone action on approving the CVB’s fiscal year 2022 budget. Earlier in the meeting, Council Member Blair Hahn said he had been approached by local residents who apparently were concerned “if we are doing all this appropriately from a legal standpoint.” At least one IOP resident, Kathy Campbell, doesn’t think so. She addressed the Council during the citizens’ comments portion of the Feb. 22 agenda. “The city of Isle of Palms has been giving the Charleston Visitors Bureau our 30% ATAX money for over 20 years,” she said. “They spend much of it paying for their brick-and-mortar buildings and pricey printed brochures, along with promoting downtown hotels and events such as the Southeastern Wildlife Expo and Spoleto. Setting up our own DMO would enable our city to use these funds as we choose, providing it relates to attracting or managing tourism. This could mean things like taking out online ads for the offseason, hosting festivals and cultural events, adding bike racks, fixing our sidewalks, landscaping, adding more golf cart parking on beach access paths and beach preservation.”

Campbell also criticized the composition of the Accommodations Task Force. “The Island Eye News recently reported that the task force would have representation by the IOP Chamber of Commerce and food and beverage industries. Neither of these entities collects ATAX funds, and therefore I see no reason for them to be represented on this task force. The newspaper also reported that there would be reps from Wild Dunes Resort and The Palms Hotel. The hotels collect approximately 20% of ATAX funds, while short-term rentals collect 80%. Assuming that voting will be part of this task force’s duties, this ratio needs to be applied to task force appointees and should include short-term property owners and their property managers.” Hill, the CVB CEO, also made a presentation at the Council’s Feb. 22 meeting. She reported that her organization has been concentrating on “building business at a time Isle of Palms needs it.” She said the CVB now has a website specifically aimed at attracting visitors to the Isle of Palms, where all businesses interested in the visitors’ market are listed, “not just those people that are members of ours,” she said. Hill added that the CVB is focusing on meeting conventions and group business. “With the completion of the Sweetgrass Hotel at Wild Dunes, we have a lot of new opportunities for group business,” she said.

“That is particularly important in the offseason – especially the wedding market.” Asked by Council Member John Bogosian how much of the CVB’s budget goes to cover overhead, Hill responded that it was less than 30%. “Eighty percent of our budget goes to advertising, sales, marketing and media relations,” Hill said.

Campbell, seated in the audience, attempted to ask Hill a question, but Pounds did not permit that.