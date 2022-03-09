Isle Of Palms To Request South Carolina Department Of Transportation Undo Restriping On Connector

By Brian Sherman for The Island Eye News

A letter will be drafted requesting that the South Carolina Department of Transportation return the striping on the Isle of Palms Connector bridge to its original configuration, but it won’t be sent to the SCDOT at least until after the IOP City Council’s March 22 meeting. At its Feb. 22 meeting, the Council chose not to follow the Public Service Committee’s recommendation – at least not right away – to ask SCDOT to eliminate the bike and pedestrian paths on both sides of the bridge and bring back the 10-foot-wide emergency lane down its center. SCDOT restriped the bridge in March 2021 without conferring with city officials. Instead, the Council agreed to draft a letter that might be sent to SCDOT at a later date.

Council Member Blair Hahn volunteered to write the letter. “We have certainly expressed to South Carolina Department of Transportation all along how disappointed we were in how the Connector was restriped last year – how it was done suddenly without our input,” Public Safety Committee Vice Chair Rusty Streetman said in support of his original motion. Hahn, also a member of the Public Safety Committee, agreed. “They didn’t formally respond to previous letters. We have a statute that in my opinion they have violated. We have traffic data that there is some correlation between striping and the number of accidents. We’ve had double the number of accidents on the Connector than we’ve had in the past. Is there a direct correlation? I don’t know the answer,” he said. “It behooves us as a Council to put DOT on notice as to our position and ask them to return the striping. They have actually stated publicly that it’s just paint. Well, if it’s just paint, then they can return it just as quickly as they did it,” Hahn added. Others on the Council, however, appeared unwilling to add to the animosity between the city and SCDOT. Council Member Kevin Popson said he “hated to do something to put us back in a corner.” While Public Safety Chair Jan Anderson noted that “SCDOT is working in our favor right now. I don’t want to upset the apple cart by doing something that might change that.” “I have no problem with drafting something and having it in our pocket,” Mayor Phillip Pounds added. The motion to write the letter but not send it passed by a 6-1 vote, with support from everyone, except Popson. In other action at the Feb. 22 meeting, city officials also discussed the possibility of increasing the efficiency of the Council, possibly by replacing committee meetings with Council workshops. Pounds pointed out that last year, 140 committee and Council meetings were held at City Hall. He said he and City Administrator Desiree Fragoso would brainstorm about what a new system might look like. “We’ll come back to you, and, if there’s consensus, we’ll continue down that path,” Pounds told the Council. “We’ll look at all the options to see what’s out there.” Council Members Hahn, Streetman, John Bogosian and Katie Miars voiced support for the plan, but both Popson and Jimmy Ward had reservations about dumping the current system. “At first glance, it’s not such a good idea,” Ward said. “I think the committee structure is working fine. But I’d like to see what you come up with.” “Here we go again, changing something we’ve been doing for all these years,” Popson commented. “Maybe there are more efficiencies we can get in our committees. Maybe there’s a way of skinning the cat at the committee level.”

Furthermore, the Council unanimously approved a resolution authorizing Pounds to execute a Community Development Block Grantmitigation agreement between the city and the South Carolina Office of Resilience to fund the construction of the 41st Avenue outfall project and approved applications for surf instruction permits submitted by Philip Antman and Kai P. Dillon.