Isle Of Palms To Consider Moratorium On Short-term Rental Licenses

By Brian Sherman for The Island Eye News

It might not be possible to obtain a short-term rental license on the Isle of Palms during the first half of 2023. The IOP City Council is expected to consider the possibility of a six-month moratorium on new rental licenses at its Dec. 6 meeting. On Nov. 15, the Council voted by a 5-3 margin to direct city staff to draft an ordinance giving it additional time to study a Planning Commission recommendation that would limit short-term rentals in some IOP neighborhoods.

Mayor Phillip Pounds and Council Members Jan Anderson, John Bogosian, Scott Pierce and Katie Miars voted to direct staff to create the ordinance, while Council Members Kevin Popson, Blair Hahn and Jimmy Ward opposed the move. Rusty Streetman was not at the meeting when the vote was taken. “I think a moratorium on short-term rental licenses at this point is a great idea,” Anderson commented. “We’ve had quite a few more rental license applications this year than we have in the past, and we think it’s because we’ve been discussing it for a while and people are running out to get a license, even if they’re not planning on using it right away. If we want to have a full discussion of short-term rentals, we need to give us breathing room to do that.” “The Planning Commission gave a recommendation to go 10% above 2020 levels, and we’re already there,” Bogosian added.

According to IOP Director of Building, Planning and Zoning Douglas Kerr, every time the Council or the Planning Commission discusses short term rentals, “we get kind of 10 or more here and there, but that’s now been going on for six months.”

Kerr said the current number of short-term rental licenses – 1,605 – is about 200 higher than what would normally be expected. “I don’t think properties are truly transitioning into rentals. I think it’s primarily people getting a license to protect some right that they feel like they may lose,” Kerr said.

Ward said he saw no reason for a moratorium on short-term rentals. He pointed out that efforts by some people to buy property and line up financing hinges on how quickly the Council deals with the proposed moratorium. “We’ve got our hands in people’s pockets. It’s just surprising to me that this is coming back up. I thought that the citizens sent a clear message that they wanted us to leave them alone,” Ward remarked. Popson agreed with Ward, reporting that he has received at least a dozen emails from local real estate agents “who are losing deals over just the thought of the moratorium. That’s affecting the sellers, who are our residents, and affecting the buyers, who are going to be our residents. We’re causing trouble again right now.”

At a June 21 meeting, after a year-long study, the Planning Commission presented its recommendations to the Council. The Commission suggested that the city limit the number of short-term rental licenses on parts of the island not including the high-priced properties along the beach. Kerr pointed out then that the cap would not apply in areas where 25% of the properties already are rented.

This includes Palm Boulevard between 21st and 41st avenues, south of Palm Boulevard from 41st through 57th avenues and Palmetto Boulevard. Commercial and multifamily properties would be exempt throughout the Isle of Palms.