Isle Of Palms Stop Sign

By Brian Sherman for The Island Eye News

A new four-way stop sign that was scheduled to be installed Aug. 12 might at least temporarily help slow down drivers who exceed the 25 mph speed limit on 41st Avenue on the Isle of Palms. At its July 27 meeting, the IOP City Council approved by a 7-2 vote a recommendation from the Public Safety Committee to ask the South Carolina Department of Transportation to install a stop sign at 41st and Wildwood Road for a trial period of up to 90 days. The motion, presented by Council Member Randy Bell, who lives on 41st, also was supported by Phillip Pounds, Susan Hill Smith, Jimmy Ward, John Moye, Rusty Streetman and Mayor Jimmy Carroll. Council Members Kevin Popson and Ryan Buckhannon voted against the measure. “I’m trying to get out in front of a restaurant opening that is going to be a destination,” Bell said, referencing the new eatery that is scheduled to open at the nearby IOP Marina early next year. “We are going to see minimally the kind of traffic that we saw preCOVID coming through the neighborhood. The intention is to forcibly cause people to slow down in a heavily traveled pedestrian area.” “If the Council doesn’t think this is a worthwhile endeavor, don’t vote for it,” he added. Approval from SCDOT is necessary because, like most streets on the island, 41st Avenue is a state road. City Administrator Desiree Fragoso pointed out that SCDOT declined a request to install a stop sign at that location “several years ago,” but added that “SCDOT officials indicated that they would be agreeable and approve a trial period to determine whether the stop sign is effective at reducing speeding on 41st Avenue without negatively impacting overall traffic flow.” Police Chief Kevin Cornett told Council members that SCDOT officials are wary that the new stop sign might tie up traffic because it is so close to the three-way stop at 41st and Palm Boulevard. The plan to add a stop sign is complicated by construction work in the area, and Council members were concerned that the city would not be able to collect accurate data if the entire 90-day trial period does not take place during the beach season.

Smith suggested waiting until next year to install the stop sign. “Kick it to the next Council?” Bell asked. “If that’s the intent, that’s the intent. If I had my way, this would have been done years ago. In that stretch, there’s people in golf carts, walking, bicycles, strollers. It’s awful.”

“If it saves one child’s life, it’s worthwhile,” Bell concluded.