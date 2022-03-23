Isle Of Palms Short-term Rental Spending Conversation Continues

By Brian Sherman for The Island Eye News

Enticing more people to spend the night on the Isle of Palms might be a beneficial goal for those who own short-term rentals, but it is more important to attract vacationers who don’t mind spending a lot of money while they’re visiting the island. That’s at least part of the message Helen Hill, CEO of the Charleston Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, brought to the task force charged with coming up with recommendations on where IOP should send more than $750,000 a year – and rising – in state short-term rental revenue. Hill was invited to make a presentation at the group’s second official meeting on March 17. “More bodies don’t serve the island well. Spending more money serves the island well,” Hill commented. The city has been sending what is known as its 30% fund to the CVB, its destination marketing organization, for more than two decades – $733,416 during the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2021. The task force, appointed by the IOP City Council at its Feb. 22 meeting, was given six months to present recommendations on whether the city should continue this long-term relationship, take more control over how the money is spent or establish some type of hybrid arrangement. Hill pointed out that the CVB spends 87% of its $22-million budget on marketing and group sales. She said 36% of that money comes from state accommodations taxes, 38% from private memberships and 26% from the state. “We’re not an ad agency. We’re the whole package,” she told task force members. Hill said print and digital advertising, air service recruitment, workforce development, unpaid media – “selling to the press” – working with the group sales team at Wild Dunes and publicizing IOP as a wedding destination all are ways the CVB attracts visitors to the Charleston area and to the Isle of Palms. “We’ve done a really good job of selling our beach communities,” she commented, adding that “the whole world is about content.” Hill said the CVB’s dedicated IOP web page, established based on a request from the city’s ATAX Advisory Committee, was not yet up and running because the CVB is “waiting on content.” When it becomes operable, the site will be able to be accessed either directly or through Explore Charleston’s website. Every company that has an IOP business license is eligible to be listed on the site at no charge. Hill also cited the CVB’s close relationship with the newly formed Isle of Palms Chamber of Commerce. Following her presentation, Hill answered questions from members of the task force. For example, island resident Sarah Vega asked if the CVB would be able to help the city place advertising specific to IOP, while Curtis Kay, who owns rental property on the island, wanted to know if the city could spend part of the money it now sends to the CVB. Council Member Rusty Streetman, the chair of the task force, asked if part of the city’s 65% fund could be spent on marketing. Hill answered yes to all three questions. Sam Parris of Wild Dunes Resort brought up a subject that could affect the recommendations the task force makes to the Council. The Tourism Expenditure Review Committee, which was established by the state Legislature to oversee any questionable tourism-related expenditures of funds generated by the state’s short-term rental tax, has asked South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson for an opinion on whether a city, town or county can create its own destination marketing organization when one such as the CVB already exists. The Jan. 21 letter to the attorney general seems to indicate that the TERC doesn’t believe a municipality can form its own DMO: “Stated another way, a municipality or county may not simply decide to create such an organization without undertaking to establish that the creation of such an organization is necessary due to the lack of another option from which to select.” According to Isle of Palms City Administrator Desiree Fragoso, the attorney general has not yet responded to the letter. Folly Beach established its own DMO in 2004. Streetman said representatives of that organization would be invited to speak at the task force’s March 31 meeting. In addition to Streetman, Parris, Vega and Kay, task force members include Melissa Simbana, general manager of The Palms Hotel and The Seaside Inn; Ray Burns, chair of the ATAX Advisory Committee; Bret Jones, one of the owners of The Dinghy, Papis, Luke & Ollies and Smugglers; Randy Walker of Dunes Properties; and Chamber of Commerce President Katrina Limbach. Counties and municipalities can put the first $25,000 plus 5% of the state tax collected on short term rentals in their general fund.

The rest goes into two pots – 65% that they must spend for tourism related activities and 30% that goes to a nonprofit organization for advertising and other methods of promoting tourism.